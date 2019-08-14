Two men injured in Roswell shooting, police search for shooter | KOB 4
Two men injured in Roswell shooting, police search for shooter

Faith Egbuonu
August 14, 2019 06:08 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of West Tilden Tuesday night.

According to police, a 41-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were outside a residence when  shots were fired toward them.

"When the officers got there, they were able to find a 41-year-old man who had some injuries to his face, and was bleeding. He was taken to the hospital for treatment," said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell’s public information officer. “It looks like he was possibly hit with some bullet fragments.”

Police said the 20-year-old male was grazed on the arm. It’s still unclear who fired the shots.

Wildermuth said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information, call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at (888) 594-8477. 

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: August 14, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 05:15 PM

