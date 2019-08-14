Two men injured in Roswell shooting, police search for shooter

According to police, a 41-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were outside a residence when shots were fired toward them.

"When the officers got there, they were able to find a 41-year-old man who had some injuries to his face, and was bleeding. He was taken to the hospital for treatment," said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell’s public information officer. “It looks like he was possibly hit with some bullet fragments.”