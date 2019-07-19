Two people in custody in connection to Roswell homicide | KOB 4
Two people in custody in connection to Roswell homicide

KOB Web Staff
July 19, 2019 02:52 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Two people turned themselves in to authorities in connection to a homicide in Roswell. 

Jorge Luis Villa, 25, turned himself in to the Chaves County Narcotics Task Force Friday, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department.

Nicole Sena, 36, also turned herself in. Police said Sena is a person on interest in the homicide.

The pair is implicated in the death of 27-year-old Johnathan Carter.

Police believe Carter was shot on Monday in an alley near the intersection of South Richardson Avenue and West McGaffey Street.

Investigators have not said what they believe led up to the shooting. 

Updated: July 19, 2019 02:52 PM
Created: July 19, 2019 02:51 PM

