Two people injured in plane crash near Ruidoso
Justine Lopez
August 18, 2019 06:06 PM
RUIDOSO, N.M.— A plane crash near Ruidoso airport left two people injured Saturday afternoon.
Ruidoso officials said the single engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Sierra Blanca Regional Airport.
The airport closed for a few hours as a result of the accident and both passengers were taken to an El Paso hospital to be treated.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating what caused the aircraft to go down.
Justine Lopez
Updated: August 18, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: August 18, 2019 05:08 PM
