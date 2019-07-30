Two men attacked by bees, stung hundreds of times

"The bees chased them, attacked them, kept attacking them,” Powell said.

One of the men left his harness on top of the tower – while both men tried to escape as fast they could.

Police rushed to help them, but were also attacked by bees. Two officers received minor injuries.

"It's one of two types that we figured, either it's a European honey bee or it is possibly an African bee as well, which both are very aggressive bees,” Powell said.

Powell said beekeepers advised them to foam the area.

"They said soapy water is probably our best bet,” Powell said. “ So we used a lot of foam. We foamed that nest as much as we could.”

However, the bees came back.

One of the men still remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the area will be closed off to the public until further notice.

"Don’t run, don't be aggressive, don't swat at them …be real still, they will go away,” Powell said. "They go after dark colors. So if you're wearing bright colors, you're probably less likely to be attacked."