Two students accused of planning shooting at Farmington High School

Police said the map detailed a specific date the students wanted to carry out the plan and listed items they needed to gather. The school resource officer investigating the case spoke to the students' guardians and confirmed they did not have access to firearms at home.

"We’re grateful to the student who reported this early so that school staff and our officers could intervene," Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe said. "This is a perfect example of how we work as a community to keep our kids safe in Farmington.”

Two of the students are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. The incident remains under investigation.