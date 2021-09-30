Two students accused of planning shooting at Farmington High School

KOB Web Staff
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington police have charged two students for allegedly planning an attack at Farmington High School.
Police said a 15-year-old boy had drawn a map of the school and written plans for a shooting.
A student told a school administrator about the plan, who then reported it to police.
Through an investigation, a school resource officer identified another student, a 15-year-old girl, who had contributed to the plan. They also said a third student could be involved, another 15-year-old boy.
Police said the map detailed a specific date the students wanted to carry out the plan and listed items they needed to gather. The school resource officer investigating the case spoke to the students' guardians and confirmed they did not have access to firearms at home.
"We’re grateful to the student who reported this early so that school staff and our officers could intervene," Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe said. "This is a perfect example of how we work as a community to keep our kids safe in Farmington.”
Two of the students are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. The incident remains under investigation.
