Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
KOB Web Staff
March 19, 2019 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the death of 15-year-old Evyn Scott.
Russell Spencer, 17, is accused of shooting Evyn. Scott Spencer, 19, faces kidnapping charges.
Authorities say Evyn got into the car with the two suspects and several others last week to pick up drugs.
They allegedly beat him in the back seat and drove him to the East Mountains.
When they stopped, the driver of car told the authorities that she let Russell Spencer out of the trunk, where he had been hiding. She said she then heard three gunshots and saw Russell Spencer standing over Evyn's body.
Scott's body was left on the side of the road.
