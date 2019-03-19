Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death

KOB Web Staff
March 19, 2019 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the death of 15-year-old Evyn Scott.

Advertisement

Russell Spencer, 17, is accused of shooting Evyn. Scott Spencer, 19, faces kidnapping charges. 

Authorities say Evyn got into the car with the two suspects and several others last week to pick up drugs.

They allegedly beat him in the back seat and drove him to the East Mountains.

When they stopped, the driver of car told the authorities that she let Russell Spencer out of the trunk, where he had been hiding. She said she then heard three gunshots and saw Russell Spencer standing over Evyn's body.

Scott's body was left on the side of the road.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 19, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: March 19, 2019 04:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued
Tanisha Jim
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Advertisement




Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh
Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy