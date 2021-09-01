Two teens charged in Roswell crime spree

Jonathan Fjeld
ROSWELL, N.M. – Two teenagers were arrested after being suspected of going on a crime spree in Roswell.
According to the Roswell Daily Record, 18-year-old Audric Lacey and his 16-year-old alleged accomplice were found sitting in a stolen vehicle.
Roswell Police allege the two teenagers tried to steal a car at gunpoint during a Tuesday afternoon crime spree.
Both teenagers are facing attempted armed robbery and other charges.
