Two teens charged in Roswell crime spree

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 01, 2021 02:02 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. – Two teenagers were arrested after being suspected of going on a crime spree in Roswell.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, 18-year-old Audric Lacey and his 16-year-old alleged accomplice were found sitting in a stolen vehicle.

Roswell Police allege the two teenagers tried to steal a car at gunpoint during a Tuesday afternoon crime spree. 

Both teenagers are facing attempted armed robbery and other charges. 


