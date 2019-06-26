Two war heroes brought together after 74 years | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > 10 Democratic candidates participate in the first presidential debate of the year
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Two war heroes brought together after 74 years

Meg Hilling
June 26, 2019 06:26 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — They fought together at Iwo Jima during World War II, but they hadn't met each other until Wednesday. Two war heroes were brought together at a special event that recognizes other war heroes and their families. 

Advertisement

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams and Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay came to honor their fallen comrades in Farmington. 

In 2010, Williams started a foundation to honor families whose loved ones died in service. The Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation places Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments throughout the country. 

This week is the ground breaking for the first Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in Farmington. This time, Williams had a friend to share the experience with – Code Talker Thomas Begay. 

Williams and Begay fought at Iwo Jima at the same time during World War II, but they never met each other until now – nearly 74 years later.

There are more than 50 Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments nationwide. 

As some of the few remaining World War II veterans in the U.S., the men had a timeless message for young people: "Mind your mother and father." 

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: June 26, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: June 26, 2019 05:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case
Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies
New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies
Advertisement




Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM
Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Gov. Lujan Grisham aims to end child hunger in NM within a year
Gov. Lujan Grisham aims to end child hunger in NM within a year
Two war heroes brought together after 74 years
Two war heroes brought together after 74 years