Two war heroes brought together after 74 years

This week is the ground breaking for the first Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in Farmington. This time, Williams had a friend to share the experience with – Code Talker Thomas Begay.

Williams and Begay fought at Iwo Jima at the same time during World War II, but they never met each other until now – nearly 74 years later.

There are more than 50 Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments nationwide.

As some of the few remaining World War II veterans in the U.S., the men had a timeless message for young people: "Mind your mother and father."