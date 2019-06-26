Two war heroes brought together after 74 years
FARMINGTON, N.M. — They fought together at Iwo Jima during World War II, but they hadn't met each other until Wednesday. Two war heroes were brought together at a special event that recognizes other war heroes and their families.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams and Navajo Code Talker Thomas Begay came to honor their fallen comrades in Farmington.
In 2010, Williams started a foundation to honor families whose loved ones died in service. The Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation places Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments throughout the country.
This week is the ground breaking for the first Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in Farmington. This time, Williams had a friend to share the experience with – Code Talker Thomas Begay.
Williams and Begay fought at Iwo Jima at the same time during World War II, but they never met each other until now – nearly 74 years later.
There are more than 50 Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments nationwide.
As some of the few remaining World War II veterans in the U.S., the men had a timeless message for young people: "Mind your mother and father."
