U-Haul contractors damage trees in Roswell
Faith Egbuonu
April 26, 2019 07:08 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell residents welcome new business, but what recently happened on the corner of Main St. and Hobbs St. has them upset.
"I feel like it's really sort of disrespectful to Roswell,” said Phillip, a Roswell native.
Phillip is sad that some of the trees he’s used to seeing on Main St. are now gone.
"Every tree should be pretty valuable to our community or looked at as very valuable to our community and just be more appreciative of what they have to give us in like, health,” Phillip said. “ Just the overall looks of our community."
U-Haul recently bought the former K-Mart property on Main St. and East Hobbs St. Earlier this month, the company’s contractors trimmed the trees facing the store front.
However, they weren’t aware of the problem they had caused.
"Unfortunately they weren't aware that those were city trees and city property,” Todd Wildermuth said, the City’s PIO. “The trees were very severely cut, and most of the limbs just taken completely off, so they were not cut to city's standards."
Wildermuth says the city’s Parks and Recreation department doesn’t believe the trees in their current state will survive long term now.
The city says U-Haul has reached an agreement to pay for the damages of the trees, and replace the landscaping. So far, no word yet on when the new landscaping will be complete.
KOB reached out to U-Haul, but have not heard back. The city says U-Haul has apologized.
