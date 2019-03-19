Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy

"No, I didn't know anything about that,” said the driver. “When I started driving, I looked through the app and rules and regulations, I didn't see anything about that. When i talked to the live person, they didn't let me know anything about that."

Jose said he doesn't own a gun, and he thinks the no gun rule is a good policy, but he doesn’t believe it’s well enough.

“Let's say you get a customer that has a weapon, has been drinking and stuff like that, you know,” Jose said. “You don't want to put the driver at risk, or other passengers or whatever, you know, so I think there should be some policy stated clearly as far as what the rules are, and stuff like that."

He said Uber takes other safety measures to keep drivers and passengers safe.

Last week, Jose said that drivers received a notification about human trafficking.

"They sent us a notice saying don't pick up anybody that is underage by themselves," he said.

Related Story>>> APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed driver on I-25