Sen. Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak | KOB 4
Sen. Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 08, 2020 06:02 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation, San Felipe Pueblo and the Zia Pueblo are under attack by the coronavirus.

Between the three communities, there have been hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases reported, and more than a dozen deaths.

"Help us stay safe. Help us keep our elders safe, our children safe, our families safe by staying home," said Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation president.

Nez ordered a 57-hour curfew, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Zia and San Felipe Pueblos are also taking measures to keep residents safe including stay-at-home orders and asking visitors to stay away during the pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said he's urging the federal government to get the tribes the help they need-- now.

"The Navajo Nation, whose reservation is located here in New Mexico, is located here in New Mexico and Arizona and Utah is getting hit particularly hard," he said.

According to Udall, New Mexico tribes are going to receive $675,000 to improve their public transportation to help families get the care they need. 

The Indian Health Service has also released $600 million from the $2 trillion relief package that was passed by lawmakers.


