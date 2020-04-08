Sen. Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak

The Zia and San Felipe Pueblos are also taking measures to keep residents safe including stay-at-home orders and asking visitors to stay away during the pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said he's urging the federal government to get the tribes the help they need-- now.

"The Navajo Nation, whose reservation is located here in New Mexico, is located here in New Mexico and Arizona and Utah is getting hit particularly hard," he said.

According to Udall, New Mexico tribes are going to receive $675,000 to improve their public transportation to help families get the care they need.

The Indian Health Service has also released $600 million from the $2 trillion relief package that was passed by lawmakers.