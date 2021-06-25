UFO Festival brings economic hope to Roswell

"For us, we're really excited to be able to welcome more people in, you know there's so much planning that goes into a festival and we were not really sure where we were going to end up so we didn't plan for a full blown event," said Jennings.

She said even on a smaller scale, they're expecting festival visitors to have a huge economic impact for small businesses.

Our State Department of Tourism just released an update on hotels across our state. As of June 5 occupancies reached a pandemic high, nearly 65%.

The update reports that visitor spending is rising as well, with New Mexico passing the US average by 5%.

Jennings hoped this is just a sign of even better news to come for our extremely important tourism industry.

"It's amazing, we're excited, we're ready, we have been waiting for this for over a year," she said.