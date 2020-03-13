UFO Festival in Roswell has no plans to cancel

Boyles, the owner of Once Again Consignment and Resale, also says she doesn’t plan to close the doors to her shop anytime soon, but is still mindful of her customers’ needs.

“We realize there are going to be people who are fearful and don’t want to leave their homes, so we are planning on ramping up some additional offerings on social media and selling sites where people can order stuff,” she said.“ We see a quite few visitors from all over the world, and here at our store, we are taking the precautions we can for our staff and our customers as far as making sure items are cleaned –extra spraying of antibacterial, Lysol, those type of things.”

Officials at the International UFO Museum are also keeping a close eye on the virus.

“The safety and health of our visitors and staff is a main priority for us, so we have added additional hand sanitizer stations,” said Catherine Martinez with the International UFO Museum. “We still have our same crowds, over 1,000 per day, so again we’re prepared for everything that is thrown our way."

Kintigh said emergency officials will continue to work with local healthcare providers daily to ensure the safety of all citizens.