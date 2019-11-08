UFO McDonald's in Roswell gets upgrades, reopens

Construction crews worked around the clock to give the place a facelift, as they added the last few final touches before re-opening Friday afternoon.

“The interior, the exterior—we’ve added and updated and given an unbelievable new look to the restaurant inside and out that was needed.

Some of those upgrades include: A new drive-thru, digital menu boards, upgrades to the play land, and video games to name a few.

Snowberger said he’s grateful for the community’s patience and continuous support throughout this endeavor.

“My father built this restaurant, and he passed it to me in 2016,” he said “ I'm proud to continue the legacy he has created in honoring the culture and the community of Roswell.”