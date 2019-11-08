UFO McDonald's in Roswell gets upgrades, reopens

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M.- The world’s famous UFO McDonald’s in Roswell has finally re-opened after shutting down for improvements.
“We’ve been closed for over two months,” said UFO McDonald’s owner, Nick Snowberger. “ It’s been a significant impact to the customers that come to this restaurant.”
Snowberger said after 18 years, it was time for a major upgrade to the popular restaurant.
“The UFO McDonald’s is the third most-unique McDonald’s in the world,” he said. “We’ve change nothing about that, but everything about everything else.”
Construction crews worked around the clock to give the place a facelift, as they added the last few final touches before re-opening Friday afternoon.
“The interior, the exterior—we’ve added and updated and given an unbelievable new look to the restaurant inside and out that was needed.
Some of those upgrades include: A new drive-thru, digital menu boards, upgrades to the play land, and video games to name a few.
Snowberger said he’s grateful for the community’s patience and continuous support throughout this endeavor.
“My father built this restaurant, and he passed it to me in 2016,” he said “ I'm proud to continue the legacy he has created in honoring the culture and the community of Roswell.”
