Uncertainty looms over recreational marijuana bill

“I would say in that committee, it’s going to be about a 50/50 chance of getting out of committee,” he said. “We have some support but we have a lot questions, and that’s really what the whole point of it is to try to get at the core issue.”

Republican Sen. Mark Moores, who servers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, opposes the bill,

“This bill does not protect the safety of New Mexicans,” he said. “It doesn’t do enough to keep marijuana out of the hands of children, it doesn’t do enough to protect our streets from impaired drivers.”

If the bill passes the Senate Judiciary Committee, it will still need to clear one more committee to clear before the entire Senate can vote on it. If it were to pass the Senate, it would head over to the House for consideration.