Uncontrolled COVID-19 spread in 34 Navajo Nation communities | KOB 4
Uncontrolled COVID-19 spread in 34 Navajo Nation communities

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 12, 2020 06:35 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday warned residents of the “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 communities on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

"The state of New Mexico had its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases today and over 140,000 new cases in one day across the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "In some regions in the country, they are seeing exponential growth on a daily basis. Today, the Navajo Department of Health identified 34 communities, nearly one-third of all chapters of the Navajo Nation, with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19."

The following communities have been identified with uncontrolled spread: 

  • Alamo
  • Baca/Prewitt
  • Bodaway/Gap
  • Bread Springs
  • Cameron
  • Chichiltah
  • Chinle
  • Churchrock
  • Crownpoint
  • Indian Wells
  • Kayenta
  • Lake Valley
  • Littlewater
  • Mariano Lake
  • Nahodishgish
  • Naschitti
  • Nazlini
  • Pinedale
  • Pinon
  • Rock Point
  • Rock Springs
  • Round Rock
  • Sheepsprings
  • Shiprock
  • Smith Lake
  • Thoreau
  • Tohajiilee
  • Tohatchi
  • Tolani Lake
  • Tonalea
  • Torreon
  • Tsayatoh
  • Tuba City 
  • White Horse Lake

Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people. 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Wednesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,818 with 7,828 recoveries. The death toll is now at 596.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,830
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,385
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,291
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,977
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,466
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,920
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,300
  • Winslow Service Unit: 640
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning Friday night. To read the latest public health order in full, including the latest provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

