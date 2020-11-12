Uncontrolled COVID-19 spread in 34 Navajo Nation communities

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday warned residents of the “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 communities on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

"The state of New Mexico had its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases today and over 140,000 new cases in one day across the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "In some regions in the country, they are seeing exponential growth on a daily basis. Today, the Navajo Department of Health identified 34 communities, nearly one-third of all chapters of the Navajo Nation, with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19."