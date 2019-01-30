Under new program, free tuition offered for soon-to-be special ed teachers
Patrick Hayes
January 30, 2019 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Public Schools is teaming up with Central New Mexico Community College and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation to address a lack of special education teachers in the city.
"It's unfair to students that we have such a horrible teacher shortage," said Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.
Bernstein said the new partnership is a good deal for everyone involved because it connects current special education teachers with future, incoming instructors.
"The teachers who work with these students will be enriched by sharing their knowledge and reflecting on their practice,” Bernstein said.
Under the new 15-month program, the state workforce department will pay for a person's tuition at CNM so they can get a teaching certificate.
At the same time, they will be earning about $50,000 in salary and benefits with APS.
"Every student deserves a competent, caring and qualified teacher. That's what every kid needs,” Bernstein said. “By doing this, we'll have at least 25 new special ed teachers who are ready to meet the needs of every kid."
APS needs about 90 special education teachers. It hopes to fill at least 25 of those spot through this program.
The money to pay for the program is coming from vacancies and the savings from not paying a substitute teacher.
