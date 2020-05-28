Understanding the Race for NM’s 2nd Congressional District

“I love and I'm humbled that Congressman Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Mike Huckabee, the NRA, Susan B Anthony Foundation, Gun Owners of America, Right Women, Cowboys for Trump and many of my colleagues on the state level, including 11 of our constitutional sheriffs have all come out and endorsed me,” Herrell said.

Chris Mathys has focused most of his attention on border security, hoping that issue resonates with Republican voters.

“What I resent is that we are still allowing people to come to America with not the intent to work and not the intent to come here legally and take advantage of our system,” Mathys said. “We can't allow that. We have needs in America and we need to put our citizens first.”

Outside Influences: This Republican primary race has attracted hundreds of thousands of dollars from outside interest groups. For example, PAC finance reporting reveal The Patriot Majority PAC spent nearly $250,000 on television ads working against Claire Chase. What many voters may not realize is that Patriot Majority PAC is actually a liberal PAC. Democrats believe incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres Small can more easily defeat Yvette Herrell in the November General Election, so this PAC is working against Chase so that Herrell becomes the republican challenger.

The Incumbent: Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is watching how all of this is playing out. She continues to cast herself as a moderate who has worked with both parties for the good of New Mexico.