Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment | KOB 4
Advertisement

Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment

Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment

The Associated Press
Created: April 17, 2020 02:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say the number New Mexico residents filing for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus lockdown has exceeded enrollment during the depths of the Great Recession.

The Department of Workforce solutions said Friday that it received 79,049 certifications for the week ending Thursday from people currently receiving benefits and others in the system who are awaiting determinations on eligibility.

Advertisement

As many as 60,000 people in New Mexico were enrolled in unemployment in the aftermath of the financial crisis that began in 2007 with losses on subprime mortgages.

As businesses began layoffs and furloughs in March, New Mexico’s unemployment rate climbed from to 5.9% — from 4.8% in February. 

Click here to see a breakdown of unemployment claims by county, sex, age, ethnicity, race and industry.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to president's plan to reopen economy
Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to president's plan to reopen economy
8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
In court, Legacy Church argues mass gatherings should be allowed in places of worship
In court, Legacy Church argues mass gatherings should be allowed in places of worship
US border officials opt to close Antelope Wells crossing
US border officials opt to close Antelope Wells crossing
Advertisement


7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment
Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches