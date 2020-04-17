Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment

The Associated Press
Created: April 17, 2020 02:19 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say the number New Mexico residents filing for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus lockdown has exceeded enrollment during the depths of the Great Recession.
The Department of Workforce solutions said Friday that it received 79,049 certifications for the week ending Thursday from people currently receiving benefits and others in the system who are awaiting determinations on eligibility.
As many as 60,000 people in New Mexico were enrolled in unemployment in the aftermath of the financial crisis that began in 2007 with losses on subprime mortgages.
As businesses began layoffs and furloughs in March, New Mexico’s unemployment rate climbed from to 5.9% — from 4.8% in February.
