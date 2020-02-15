Unemployment insurance available for power plant workers | KOB 4
Unemployment insurance available for power plant workers

Unemployment insurance available for power plant workers

The Associated Press
Created: February 15, 2020 11:59 AM

PREWITT, N.M. (AP) - State labor officials say workers laid off as a result of the planned closure of a power plant in western New Mexico will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association announced earlier this year it would close the coal-fired Escalante Station. Layoffs are expected in March.

State and local officials have said they are concerned about the economic effects the closure will have, especially in a rural region where jobs are scarce.

State Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley says workers who will be forced to look for a new job should have access to a safety net as they transition.


