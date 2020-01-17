Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers | KOB 4
Advertisement

Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers

Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers

The Associated Press
Updated: January 18, 2020 06:23 AM
Created: January 17, 2020 10:33 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Leaders of the second-largest labor union for New Mexico state employees are bristling at a proposed 3% pay increase from the governor and are promising to push for more compensation at the Legislature in an election year.

Dan Secrist, executive vice president to the Communications Workers of America, said he will present to lawmakers Saturday a budget amendment that would raise base pay to at least $15 an hour.

Advertisement

The union also is calling for tiered pay increases ranging from 9% for workers earning under $30,000 annually to 5% for most workers earning over $60,000.

The Legislature convenes Tuesday for a 30-day session.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Lanes reopened on I-40 following fatal crash near Carlisle
Lanes reopened on I-40 following fatal crash near Carlisle
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
Slain Tejano singer from New Mexico to be honored
Slain Tejano singer from New Mexico to be honored
Advertisement


APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home
APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers
Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers
ABQ 4WARD: Various factors could lead to a life of crime
ABQ 4WARD: Various factors could lead to a life of crime
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol