Union contract calls for wage increase for Santa Fe police officers
Joshua Panas
June 20, 2019 09:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police Department will likely be offering new officers more money.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Santa Fe police union ratified a contract which calls for $707,000 for pay increases.
The publication reports that the new contract raises pay for new officers by about 30 percent, $22 per hour for officers in their first two years with the department and $25 per hour for officers in their third and fourth years.
The contract will go before the Santa Fe City Council on June 26 for final approval, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.
The pay increase is an attempt to keep the department competitive with other agencies.
In Albuquerque, officers earn between $28-$29 per hour in their first four years.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: June 20, 2019 09:05 AM
Created: June 20, 2019 08:50 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved