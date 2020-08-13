Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster

Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster

The Associated Press
Updated: August 13, 2020 12:57 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 12:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Some Santa Fe city employees are calling on the city council to remove Mayor Alan Webber. The city's union approved a ‘no confidence’ vote Wednesday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the resolution cites concerns about mismanagement over the past few years — from the death of an electrician last year to a botched plan to remove historical markers and statues following protests this year.

Advertisement

Santa Fe Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has called for a mayor's removal before.

In 2007, the union voted 'no confidence in then-Mayor David Coss over meddling in disciplinary actions.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing
File photo of APD Air 2
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Advertisement


People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster
Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster