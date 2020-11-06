United Way helps provide students with internet access, computers | KOB 4
United Way helps provide students with internet access, computers

Diana Castillo
Updated: November 06, 2020 10:45 AM
Created: November 06, 2020 10:43 AM

DURANGO, CO. — Now, more than ever, students depend on a good WiFi connection and a working computer to get their education. Many still struggle to get connected. 

“We found that across our region, approximately 15% of students do not own a computer in their home and that makes it tough because they're trying to operate on cellphones and things like that,” said Lynn Urban, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Colorado. 

A new collaboration between the United Way of Southwest Colorado and other local organizations may provide some relief. 

“We have raised some funds and then awarded a generous donation from the Colorado governor's COVID relief fund to help cover some of the cost of these computers and internet access," Urban said. 

It's called PC’s for Kids. The collaboration will help students, elementary to high school age, across different counties in southwest Colorado. They are accepting applications until Nov. 16 to request a computer and/or internet access. People can also donate money to help cover the cost of internet connection or computers. But with a shortage of devices, they are also asking businesses to recycle computers they no longer use.

“Our local Alpine bank had 400 computers to recycle and when they went looking for a secure way to do this they found PC’s for people so we were able to get those refurbished and put those back into our community for students,” Urban said. 

To apply for internet and/or computer support, click here.


