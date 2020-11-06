United Way helps provide students with internet access, computers

It's called PC’s for Kids. The collaboration will help students, elementary to high school age, across different counties in southwest Colorado. They are accepting applications until Nov. 16 to request a computer and/or internet access. People can also donate money to help cover the cost of internet connection or computers. But with a shortage of devices, they are also asking businesses to recycle computers they no longer use.

“Our local Alpine bank had 400 computers to recycle and when they went looking for a secure way to do this they found PC’s for people so we were able to get those refurbished and put those back into our community for students,” Urban said.

To apply for internet and/or computer support, click here.