University of New Mexico moves to dismiss union formation

The Associated Press
March 20, 2019 01:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - University of New Mexico officials have moved to dismiss an effort to form a faculty union, arguing its scope and inclusion present significant issues.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the university filed its first response Monday on the faculty effort to the university's Labor Management Relations Board.

Chief Legal Counsel Loretta Martinez writes in the filing that the union proposal has conflicts of interest and includes some positions excluded from bargaining units under state laws.

The proposed United Academics of the University of New Mexico seeks to represent more than 1,600 faculty members at the university's campuses across the state.

The faculty union's attorney, Shane Youtz, says the makeup of the proposed union is similar to other university unions across the country.

The newspaper could not reach university officials Tuesday.

The Associated Press


Created: March 20, 2019 01:29 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

