University of Utah students collect PPE for Navajo Nation

Created: April 26, 2020 10:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Students from the University of Utah School of Medicine helped collect personal protective equipment for the Navajo Nation over the weekend.
Organizers said they expect the supplies will be needed by frontline health care workers treating a surge of patients in the coming weeks.
"A lot of these communities are so far spread out that to get resources and help is somewhat challenging. So if you look at the Navajo Nation, we have like 12, 13 grocery stores across the area. Medical facilities are few and far between," said former Navajo Nation resident Milo Fowler.
Organizers said the PPE will be delivered to the nation sometime next week.
