University raises $1M for endowed chile research chair
The Associated Press
February 07, 2019 06:12 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has announced it has raised $1 million to fund an endowed research chair to study chile.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the announcement was made recently at the 2019 New Mexico Chile Conference and officials hope the endowment will keep chile research alive at New Mexico State University for decades.
An endowed chair is a permanent pool of funding that's invested. The interest earned then goes to pay the salary of the researcher holding the position.
New Mexico State University senior major gifts officer Cindy Nicholson says the effort recently was around $5,471 short of its $1 million goal. But some supporters finally came in and donated the rest of the money.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 07, 2019 06:12 AM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.