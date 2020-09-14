UNM awarded $3.1 million for Alzheimer's disease research

Rosenberg said the center could help tap into a population of the state that research has not really been done on-- American Indians.

"At this point, there are very few American Indians in the Alzheimer Center Network," Rosenberg said. "None of the other centers have been very active in recruiting them."

The grant will last for three years. However, research isn't being done during the pandemic, but Rosenberg said they can get set up into a position, so they'll be ready once they're able to.