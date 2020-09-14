UNM awarded $3.1 million for Alzheimer's disease research | KOB 4
Colton Shone
Updated: September 14, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: September 14, 2020 12:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is taking part in a nationwide effort to explore Alzheimer's disease. 

There are 43,000 New Mexicans living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association New Mexico Chapter. 

To understand this degenerative brain disease more, the National Institute on Aging gave the University of New Mexico $3.1 million to create the state's first exploratory research center.

"It'll be an important place to see patients, do more extensive work-ups and also be part of a large national network," said Dr. Gary Rosenberg of the UNM Center for Memory & Aging. "All of the data we collect will be stored and used by everybody, essentially, in the world."

Rosenberg said the center could help tap into a population of the state that research has not really been done on-- American Indians.

"At this point, there are very few American Indians in the Alzheimer Center Network," Rosenberg said. "None of the other centers have been very active in recruiting them." 

The grant will last for three years. However, research isn't being done during the pandemic, but Rosenberg said they can get set up into a position, so they'll be ready once they're able to.


