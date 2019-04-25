UNM doctor: No proof of any connection between measles vaccine and autism

Dr. Martinez is on a mission to dispel myths about vaccines, in particular the measles vaccine.

“It's probably one of the most studied vaccines that we have and there is absolutely no proof of any connection between measles and autism,” she said.

Dr. Martinez said she understands some parents' hesitation to vaccines, especially at a time when a lot of false information is floating around on social media.

“I would never say that any vaccine is 100% safe,” Dr. Martinez said. “We know there are rare complications, but they're pretty rare."

Across the U.S., there are 600 reported cases of measles.

Dr. Martinez said the measles vaccination rate is about 89%. She said it should be at 95% to avoid an outbreak.

"It can cause encephalitis, pneumonia,” she said. “One out of four people who get the disease get hospitalized."

So far, there are no reported cases of measles in New Mexico.