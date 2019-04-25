UNM doctor: No proof of any connection between measles vaccine and autism
Tessa Mentus
April 25, 2019 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Doctor Melissa Martinez would have never guessed that measles would make a comeback in the U.S.
She’s even more surprised that it’s making a comeback because people are refusing to vaccinate their children.
"The only thing I can think is there must be a lot of misinformation out there," said Dr. Martinez, who practices internal medicine at the UNM Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Martinez is on a mission to dispel myths about vaccines, in particular the measles vaccine.
“It's probably one of the most studied vaccines that we have and there is absolutely no proof of any connection between measles and autism,” she said.
Dr. Martinez said she understands some parents' hesitation to vaccines, especially at a time when a lot of false information is floating around on social media.
“I would never say that any vaccine is 100% safe,” Dr. Martinez said. “We know there are rare complications, but they're pretty rare."
Across the U.S., there are 600 reported cases of measles.
Dr. Martinez said the measles vaccination rate is about 89%. She said it should be at 95% to avoid an outbreak.
"It can cause encephalitis, pneumonia,” she said. “One out of four people who get the disease get hospitalized."
So far, there are no reported cases of measles in New Mexico.
