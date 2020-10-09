UNM doctor using new device to treat aneurysms | KOB 4
UNM doctor using new device to treat aneurysms

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 09, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 03:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman has become one of the first patients to undergo a new procedure for brain aneurysms. 

Dr. Carlson, a neurosurgeon at UNM Hospital, said a new device was approved this year that seals an aneurysm off. 

"It's a high density mesh device that can be put in through a tiny tube, little catheter, that we would put all the way up from blood vessels in the leg or in the wrist," Carlson said. "It requires no incisions and it's all done under x-ray."

Betty Heaslip had two aneurysms sealed off, and plans on getting more done in the upcoming weeks.

"The benefits were greater than any risk," she said. "I'm just thankful we found them before they ruptured."

Dr. Carlson said aneurysm aren't common in the general population. However, she said people with a family history of aneurysms are at greater risk. 


