UNM Hospital clinic treated positive coronavirus patient

Joy Wang
Updated: March 11, 2020 10:54 PM
Created: March 11, 2020 09:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One of the presumptive-positive coronavirus patients was seen at a UNM Hospital outpatient clinic, according to a tweet from UNM Health Sciences Center. 

Hospital officials said they are prepared to treat patients. 

"Our clinicians continue to follow all established protocols to provide the best possible care and reduce the possibility of spreading the virus," UNMH officials said in a statement provided to KOB 4. 

City of Albuquerque takes steps to protect against coronavirus

The City of Albuquerque has banned non-essential, out of state travel for all city employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All city operations are moving forward normally, for now. However, officials are also encouraging teleconferencing or emailing instead of face-to-face interactions.

Mayor Tim Keller said city facilities will undergo additional cleaning.

The city council is also considering new legislation which could give the mayor additional power to declare public health emergencies, and re-allocate city resources.
 


