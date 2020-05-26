UNM Hospital prepares to reopen clinics, reschedule appointments | KOB 4
UNM Hospital prepares to reopen clinics, reschedule appointments

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:41 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officials with UNM Hospital will be updating the Bernalillo County Commission about changes they are making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation lays out where the hospital was back in mid-March - when the state had 10 COVID-19 cases, and how it has adapted to make room for more patients.

The hospital said it also made adjustments to make sure it has enough personal protection equipment for hospital workers.

The presentation also lays out some financial information. For example, from mid-March to early May, officials say the $35 million they had to reinvest into the hospital is now gone due to elective surgeries and other operations being put on hold.

However, the hospital said it has received funding from the Cares Act.

The funding comes at a time the hospital is preparing to get back to some type of normalcy - signifying the surge of COVID-19 patients maybe behind them.

They will be reopening clinic space, rescheduling postponed appointments and surgeries and implementing social distancing protocols throughout their facilities.

Click here to watch the Bernalillo County Commission meeting


