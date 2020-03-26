UNM medical student creates website to help health care workers

Gangwish said the process for healthcare workers and volunteers to join is simple.

“Go to CoronaCareNM.com, click on healthcare workers sign up, and you’ll be asked a few simple questions about where you live and what services you potentially need and then you sign up,” he said. “As a volunteer, same thing, go to our website, and hit the volunteer link.”

“CoronaCareNM is designed to help healthcare providers as well as hospital staff, nurses, doctors, techs, secretaries, the housekeepers, the security at the hospital -- anyone who is working in that currently high risk environment that might need better support,” Gangwish said. “It’s a completely free service for the community.”

Click here to visit CoronaCareNM.com