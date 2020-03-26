UNM medical student creates website to help health care workers

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A UNM medical student founded the website, CoronaCareNM.com, which helps connect volunteers to healthcare workers in need of essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is our hopefully innovative solution to connect volunteers within healthcare providers of our communities, and connect them with those healthcare providers to be able to volunteer with childcare, and other household support,” said David Gangwish.
Gangwish said a group of 4th year medical students, including himself, realized with schools, childcare centers and local resources shut down temporarily, there would be a need to support all hospital staff.
“Since we’ve been healthcare workers ourselves, we know how hard it is to take care of your children, your pets, cook dinner, those kind of things when you’re working long hours at the hospital,” Gangwish said. “If you’re in the hospital working 15, 16 hours a day; helping people who are sick with COVID, you cannot do those things for yourself."
Gangwish said the process for healthcare workers and volunteers to join is simple.
“Go to CoronaCareNM.com, click on healthcare workers sign up, and you’ll be asked a few simple questions about where you live and what services you potentially need and then you sign up,” he said. “As a volunteer, same thing, go to our website, and hit the volunteer link.”
“CoronaCareNM is designed to help healthcare providers as well as hospital staff, nurses, doctors, techs, secretaries, the housekeepers, the security at the hospital -- anyone who is working in that currently high risk environment that might need better support,” Gangwish said. “It’s a completely free service for the community.”
