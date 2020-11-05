UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan

"Take California as an example, 74% of the estimated votes have been reported in California, but we're pretty sure that Vice President Biden is going to win California. So, California has been called for vice president Biden," Rocca said. "A state like Pennsylvania has 93% of it's estimated votes already reported, but it's still too close to call. So, just because we don't know enough to make the call, doesn't mean things aren't working the way they're supposed to work."

Rocca said delays could just mean that ballots are being scrutinized to make sure every vote is counted.

"The point is it's not taking Pennsylvania a longer time to count the votes," Rocca said. "It's not, it's what's taking a longer time is determined who won because it's so close. That's the issue."

More people voted by mail this year. Mail-in ballots require more work to count. Each ballot has to be taken out of an envelope and inspected before it can be counted.

