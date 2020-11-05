UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan

Megan Abundis
Updated: November 05, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: November 05, 2020 09:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As people await several states to announce their full vote counts, many Americans are wondering what is taking so long?

UNM political science associate professor Michael Rocca said while it may seem like the vote tabulation is taking long, things are actually working the way they are supposed to.

Advertisement

"The same thing is happening in Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania," Rocca said. "They are counting their votes the same way that New Mexico is today, in the same way that California is today. It just so happens that we don't know who's going to win those five states yet."

Rocca says people should know that some states can't declare a winner as fast as others because the vote margins are too close.

"Take California as an example, 74% of the estimated votes have been reported in California, but we're pretty sure that Vice President Biden is going to win California. So, California has been called for vice president Biden," Rocca said. "A state like Pennsylvania has 93% of it's estimated votes already reported, but it's still too close to call. So, just because we don't know enough to make the call, doesn't mean things aren't working the way they're supposed to work."

Rocca said delays could just mean that ballots are being scrutinized to make sure every vote is counted.

"The point is it's not taking Pennsylvania a longer time to count the votes," Rocca said. "It's not, it's what's taking a longer time is determined who won because it's so close. That's the issue."

More people voted by mail this year. Mail-in ballots require more work to count. Each ballot has to be taken out of an envelope and inspected before it can be counted.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police locate two missing siblings
From left to right: Lacy Clark, Amiliano Cordova, Alena Cordova
Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread
Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
Advertisement


UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan
UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
Trump, Republicans launch legal challenges to vote count
Trump, Republicans launch legal challenges to vote count
Trump hits election integrity with unsupported complaints
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Friends honor the memory of Nahje Flowers to mark 1 year since his death
Friends honor the memory of Nahje Flowers to mark 1 year since his death