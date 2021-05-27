UNM professor says tourism, oil and gas jobs coming back strong

Grace Reader
Updated: May 27, 2021 06:29 PM
Created: May 27, 2021 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many people are choosing to change careers.
"A recent study from Prudential about, in addition to the people looking for jobs, 26 percent, more than one quarter of workers are looking to leave their employers after the pandemic – this came out back in April. So we have a market full of potential job seekers," said Reilly White, associate professor of finance at UNM.
In New Mexico, Reilly said jobs in the tourism sector and oil and gas are coming back strong.
"We’re seeing jobs coming back in those areas and the waves of jobs coming back in those areas dwarfed everything else," he said.
Despite more jobs being available than in 2020, some businesses were forced to close and others condensed.
"A University of Chicago study, just came out this month it was very keen -- about 32% to 42% of job losses that we’ve seen during the pandemic are called permanent job losses. In other words, there’s some situations where there’s some odds, significant odds, that these jobs will not be coming back on the same way," Reilly said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company