UNM professor teachers lawyers, judges how to handle cases for people who refuse to self-isolate

"It's a way of helping preserve the rest of the community from those people who have been exposed to a disease but it hasn't been used very often or recently, and assumption is we may want to use it now, the government may want to use it now," Schwartz said.

The state said more than 90 attorneys signed up to learn how to represent someone that officials want to quarantine.

The cases, if they happen, would take place in District Court, and it would be up to a judge to find a safe place to have someone isolated until they can be cleared.

As of Friday, no cases had been filed.