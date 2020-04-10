UNM professor teachers lawyers, judges how to handle cases for people who refuse to self-isolate

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A law, passed back in 2003, gives New Mexico the power to order someone to self-isolate during a public health emergency.
A UNM professor is now teaching judges and attorneys how to handle those type of cases.
"The underlying issue that makes it so difficult is that no one has ever done it before, so you have judges who are hearing a case but they're not familiar with the law because there haven't been cases like this before during their lifetime in New Mexico," Rob Schwartz said. "There are lawyers representing parties but they have never done these cases before either."
Schwartz said he hopes people with COVID-19 self-isolate. However, he said-- if they don't-- there is a process to handle them.
"It's a way of helping preserve the rest of the community from those people who have been exposed to a disease but it hasn't been used very often or recently, and assumption is we may want to use it now, the government may want to use it now," Schwartz said.
The state said more than 90 attorneys signed up to learn how to represent someone that officials want to quarantine.
The cases, if they happen, would take place in District Court, and it would be up to a judge to find a safe place to have someone isolated until they can be cleared.
As of Friday, no cases had been filed.
