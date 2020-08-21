UNM program identifies risk factors that leads to youth getting in trouble

Juveniles in detention in New Mexico typically have at least five adverse experiences per kid.

"A pretty big percentage of them, and more females and males have all nine of nine out of 10 adverse experiences before they enter imprisonment," Hsi said.

Hsi said systemic racism is an issue that plays out in the lives of kids. He adds that it's not that the experiences don't happen across all races, but depending on how much money a person has or what they look, the results can be very different.

"People who have less economic resources have much less access to the kinds of supports they need to resolve them," Hsi said. "So getting access to mental health care, getting access to substance use treatment, access to early intervention services for kids who have developmental delays, access in schools to address learning needs."

While it may sound like socioeconomics, Hsi said race plays role as well.

"For example, only 3% of African Americans receive loans from major banks in the United States even though the demand for access to lending to buy a house, start a business is much higher," Hsi said. "And so that continues to this day. Socio-economic status is defined by whether people have access to capital, to be able to borrow money to live in places where schools are better."

So what needs to happen?

Hsi said access to resources like better education and healthcare is one way.

He also said leaders need to address how systems benefits people differently-- and change it.

"In Albuquerque, for the 30 for the 40 years I've lived here, the same schools that have had problems with graduation rates for kids making progress, have been the same schools," Hsi said. "There has not been an effort to put the resources in a place that would allow kids living in more stressed neighborhoods to do better, to even out the educational outcome."

Hsi said 96% of kids incarcerated in New Mexico's state system have a major mental health problem and 100% of them have a substance abuse disorder.

