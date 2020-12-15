UNM psychiatrist talks holiday blues

Since March, more than 330 New Mexicans have died from suicide.

Additionally, Katzman told KOB 4 that losing a job or family member to COVID can create additional stress and cause emotions you should lookout for.

“I think if we find ourselves feeling more detached, and less able to feel the feelings we’re accustomed to being able to feel. That’s one thing,” he said.

Katzman said we should also see if we’re getting “snappier” or more irritable about things that aren’t really important.

He also recommends finding a so-called battle buddy.

“Where people check in with each other at the beginning and end of the day and that’s been particularly helpful in very stressful healthcare environments right now,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the New Mexico Crisis Hotline at 505-855-NMCRISIS.

Katzman will also hold a webinar as part of the UNM School of Medicine’s Community Lecture Series called, “Resilience, Self-Care & COVID-19.”

It takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. To register for the event, click here.