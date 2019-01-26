UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters

By using sensors and body cameras, his program will send a signal to server that will tell a firefighters which way to go.

"Currently, we're in the phase that we have the actual simulations and you can see in our displays how it is able to track down fire, doors and windows," Bhattarai said.

According to Bhattarai, his program would use data to improve situational awareness while a rescue operation is happening.

He added, “We employ a deep-learning based system for image classification, object detection and tracking, path planning and navigation, path reconstruction, scene segmentation, estimation of firefighter condition, and Natural Language Processing for informing firefighters about the scene,”

His findings will be presented to lawmakers in February.

He hopes to have a prototype developed in the coming years.