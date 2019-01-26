UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters

Patrick Hayes
January 26, 2019 09:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A researcher at the University of New Mexico has found a new way to help firefighters.

Advertisement

Manish Bhattarai is a graduate student working at the Center for Advanced Research Computing and is developing a program that will help firefighters get around while they are battling a structure fire.

"To help them better, our system tells them there is a door, there is a fire, there is a window," Bhattarai said.

By using sensors and body cameras, his program will send a signal to server that will tell a firefighters which way to go. 

"Currently, we're in the phase that we have the actual simulations and you can see in our displays how it is able to track down fire, doors and windows," Bhattarai said.

According to Bhattarai, his program would use data to improve situational awareness while a rescue operation is happening.

He added, “We employ a deep-learning based system for image classification, object detection and tracking, path planning and navigation, path reconstruction, scene segmentation, estimation of firefighter condition, and Natural Language Processing for informing firefighters about the scene,”

His findings will be presented to lawmakers in February. 

He hopes to have a prototype developed in the coming years.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: January 26, 2019 09:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Advertisement




Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters
UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters
Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents
Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married