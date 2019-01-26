UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters
Patrick Hayes
January 26, 2019 09:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A researcher at the University of New Mexico has found a new way to help firefighters.
Manish Bhattarai is a graduate student working at the Center for Advanced Research Computing and is developing a program that will help firefighters get around while they are battling a structure fire.
"To help them better, our system tells them there is a door, there is a fire, there is a window," Bhattarai said.
By using sensors and body cameras, his program will send a signal to server that will tell a firefighters which way to go.
"Currently, we're in the phase that we have the actual simulations and you can see in our displays how it is able to track down fire, doors and windows," Bhattarai said.
According to Bhattarai, his program would use data to improve situational awareness while a rescue operation is happening.
He added, “We employ a deep-learning based system for image classification, object detection and tracking, path planning and navigation, path reconstruction, scene segmentation, estimation of firefighter condition, and Natural Language Processing for informing firefighters about the scene,”
His findings will be presented to lawmakers in February.
He hopes to have a prototype developed in the coming years.
