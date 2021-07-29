UNM to require masks at Albuquerque campus, other sites

The UNM Gallup and Los Alamos sites are exempt from the indoor mask requirement. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks at all sites.

The policy is based on CDC guidance that masks must be worn in counties with a seven-day average community transmission of more than seven new cases per 100,000 people.

McKinley County has had a seven-day average of seven new cases per 100,000 people. Los Alamos County has had a seven-day average of four new cases per 100,000 people.

89% of McKinley County's population is fully vaccinated, which is the highest rate for any county in the U.S.

The UNM masking policy will be revisited as relevant data, including community transmission, test positivity rates and rates of spread, are monitored.