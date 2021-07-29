UNM to require masks at Albuquerque campus, other sites

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico's Albuquerque campus will require individuals to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Beginning August 2, individuals will be required to wear masks at all locations on the Albuqerque campus. The requirement also applies to the Taos and Valencia campuses and the Sandoval County regional site.
Masks must be worn in any indoor group setting, including classrooms but are not required while alone in an office or while eating or drinking.
Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks outdoors or in their own residence hall room.
The UNM Gallup and Los Alamos sites are exempt from the indoor mask requirement. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks at all sites.
The policy is based on CDC guidance that masks must be worn in counties with a seven-day average community transmission of more than seven new cases per 100,000 people.
McKinley County has had a seven-day average of seven new cases per 100,000 people. Los Alamos County has had a seven-day average of four new cases per 100,000 people.
89% of McKinley County's population is fully vaccinated, which is the highest rate for any county in the U.S.
The UNM masking policy will be revisited as relevant data, including community transmission, test positivity rates and rates of spread, are monitored.
