UNMH nurse says a lot of COVID patients regret not taking virus seriously

Souza said the pandemic has been emotionally and physically exhausting for health care workers.

"You're dealing with this all the time. And you have people bashing you because you're wearing a mask because they think that you're brainwashed by the government and stuff, and it's not has anything to do with politics, this is literally an illness that can really affect you and your family," she said.

Souza said a lot of patients don't understand the severity of the virus until they get it.

"A lot of them regret not doing the proper things that we've, you know, we've all been asked to do, wearing our masks and washing our hands and social distancing," she said. "And not having parties and getting together and stuff. You know, a lot of them told me that they wish that they would have, that they would have heeded all the precautions from the beginning."

At the end of the day, Souza goes home to her 10-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, who is also a first responder.

She said her love of the profession keeps her going.

"God put me on this earth to help people, and I may not be able to save them all. But I can at least be there to comfort them," she said.