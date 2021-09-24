Upcoming strike authorization vote could affect 1,600 NM film workers | KOB 4
Upcoming strike authorization vote could affect 1,600 NM film workers

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 24, 2021 01:42 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees could seek a vote to authorize the 60,000-member union to call for a strike.

The announcement is not a call for a strike but is a vote to authorize one. According to a Santa Fe New Mexican report, the vote could come as soon as October 1 and could affect 1,600 New Mexico members who are a part of the state's Local 480 chapter. 


