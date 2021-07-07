US agency offers $307 million for rural water projects | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

US agency offers $307 million for rural water projects

US agency offers $307 million for rural water projects

The Associated Press
Created: July 07, 2021 10:48 AM

OHKAY OWINGEH PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be issuing $307 million in grants and low-interest loans to modernize rural water infrastructure across 34 states and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday before touring a wastewater treatment plant at an Indigenous community in northern New Mexico.

The Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo north of Santa Fe will receive a $610,000 loan and a $1.6 million grant to improve the plant.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden and his administration tour the country to gain support for a $973 billion spending plan for roads, bridges, public transit and other public works.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

More police K9s forced into retirement following legalization of recreational marijuana
More police K9s forced into retirement following legalization of recreational marijuana
City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach
City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach
Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho
Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho
Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released
Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released
Ditch near Old Town causing a stink
Ditch near Old Town causing a stink