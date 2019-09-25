US appeals court to hear fight over jaguar habitat | KOB 4
Advertisement

US appeals court to hear fight over jaguar habitat

Onca the male jaguar celebrated his 20th birthday in November. Onca the male jaguar celebrated his 20th birthday in November. |  Photo: Cindy Rogers

The Associated Press
September 25, 2019 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - It will be up to a federal appeals court to decide whether tens of thousands of acres in New Mexico should be reserved as critical habitat for the endangered jaguar.

Advertisement

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday from environmentalists and from lawyers representing a group of ranchers and farmers.

The challenged areas were part of nearly 1,200 square miles (3,108 sq. kilometers) designated in 2014 as essential for the conservation of the jaguar. The critical habitat spans parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Jaguars are found in 19 countries, but only seven male jaguars have been seen in the American Southwest since 1996. The animals have been protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 1997.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 25, 2019 06:52 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Dozens of domestic rabbits on the loose
Dozens of domestic rabbits on the loose
Advertisement



Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Santa Fe launching new tourism campaign aimed at 'emotions'
Santa Fe launching new tourism campaign aimed at 'emotions'
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash