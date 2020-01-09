US border arrests drop for 7th straight month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities say the number of people arrested or stopped entering the United States along the Mexico border fell for a seventh straight month in December, with Mexicans making up a larger than usual part of the mix.

U.S. authorities said Thursday they made 40,620 arrests or detentions of people on the Mexico border in December, down 5% from 42,651 in November and down 72% from a 13-year high of 144,116 in May.