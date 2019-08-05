U.S. Border Patrol reopens immigration checkpoints | KOB 4
U.S. Border Patrol reopens immigration checkpoints

U.S. Border Patrol reopens immigration checkpoints Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

KOB Web Staff
August 05, 2019 01:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Six immigration checkpoints in the El Paso Sector have reopened.

The checkpoints were closed in March so agents could help deal with the influx of migrants crossing the border.

According to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol, additional funding and support from the government is helping deal with the "higher traffic," allowing agents to return to their primary assignments.

New Mexico has five checkpoints in the El Paso Sector.

Updated: August 05, 2019 01:46 PM
Created: August 05, 2019 12:15 PM

