US Census Bureau still seeking to fill thousands of positions

Mills said people who qualify for SNAP or TANF can still keep those benefits as census employees.

“As long as you don't exceed 30 hours a week you will still be eligible for those benefits, so we're really trying to recruit people to fill these positions,” she said.

An accurate census count could mean more funding more communities. The census impacts everything from roads, playground and health care.

“We also have a lot of state committees that are working to make sure we have an accurate count so we have the push coming from the federal government as well as the local government because it's essential that New Mexico gets the benefits and the funding that it deserves,” Mills said.

To apply for a census job, click here.