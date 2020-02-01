US Census Bureau still seeking to fill thousands of positions

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The U.S. Census Bureau is still looking to hire 3,500 people to help with the 2020 count.
“Many of these positions will be census takers and so these are the individuals that go out in the community that knock on doors and encourage people to fill out those physical census forms,” said Brandale Mills, a US Census Bureau Media Specialist. “Other positions are office personnel so office managers, officers clerks.”
People can make as much as $17.50 an hour depending on the county they live in.
“We increased the rate because we really wanted to encourage people to be involved in the census process,” Mills said. “We know that part time employment can definitely help retirees, college students and those looking to kind of fill financial gaps, so with the rate increase we're hoping to engage more people to fill out applications and ina addition to that we've also offered waivers for federal benefit programs.”
Mills said people who qualify for SNAP or TANF can still keep those benefits as census employees.
“As long as you don't exceed 30 hours a week you will still be eligible for those benefits, so we're really trying to recruit people to fill these positions,” she said.
An accurate census count could mean more funding more communities. The census impacts everything from roads, playground and health care.
“We also have a lot of state committees that are working to make sure we have an accurate count so we have the push coming from the federal government as well as the local government because it's essential that New Mexico gets the benefits and the funding that it deserves,” Mills said.
