U.S. House Democrats to probe Otero County's election review

AP
Created: March 17, 2022 08:19 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Congressional Democrats are investigating a 2020 election review ordered by Republican commissioners in Otero County, New Mexico.
Leaders of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Thursday demanding a wide range of records from Shiva Ayyadurai, who has spread false narratives of election fraud and leads the company hired to conduct what the commission is calling a “forensic audit.”
The committee leaders also asked the U.S. Justice Department to look into a door-to-door survey of voters conducted in conjunction with Ayyadurai’s election review. They say the canvass could intimidate voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)