US, local agencies investigating church fire in Farmington

Associated Press
June 01, 2019 07:12 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Federal and local authorities are investigating a church fire in Farmington.
    
The Farmington Fire Department said in a statement that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church sustained substantial smoke and fire damage during the fire early Saturday morning but that nobody was injured.
    
The Fire Department said cause wasn't immediately determined.
    
It said a San Juan County task force's investigation includes the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives because the fire involves a church.

Updated: June 01, 2019 07:12 PM
Created: June 01, 2019 05:29 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

