US-Mexico border arrests fall in January, 2nd straight drop

Customs and Border Protection says it made 58,207 arrests or denials of entry. That's a 4 percent drop from December but a 62 percent increase from January 2018. It's the second straight month-to-month decline.

Families and children traveling alone accounted for about 6 of every 10 stopped, mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. That's a dramatic change from several years ago when most people who crossed illegally into the U.S. were single Mexican adults.